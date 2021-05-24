Home

Court

Two more charged as bail ruling delayed

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
October 11, 2021 12:40 pm

The bail ruling for the forty-five alleged brawlers from Nabua, Suva will be delivered at 2pm.

They are charged for their alleged involvement in a brawl earlier this month and will appear for their bail ruling at the Police Academy in Nasese, Suva.

The court last week ordered the prosecution to present evidence to show that the accused are a threat to security in Nabua.

These alleged brawlers are charged with unlawful procession, malicious acts, disobedience of lawful order, throwing stones and criminal intimidation.

Another two men charged in relation to a separate brawl in the same community have also been charged and are expected to appear in court today.

