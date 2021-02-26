Two month adjournment in Fiji Times appeals case

A two-month adjournment has been given to check on the appeal records in relation to the Fiji Times sedition case.

The DPP has appealed against the acquittal of letter writer Josaia Waqabaca, Nai Lalakai editor Anare Ravula, Fiji Times Editor-in-Chief Fred Wesley, Fiji Times Publisher Hank Arts, and The Fiji Times.

They were acquitted of sedition and aiding and abetting charges in May 2018.

Article continues after advertisement

The DPP is appealing on the grounds that the court made several errors in the interpretation of the law.

The matter was called before the Court of Appeals yesterday morning to check on the transcripts which are yet to be forwarded to the Court of Appeal by Suva High Court.

Two months of adjournment have been allowed for appeal records to be prepared.

The matter has been adjourned to 23rd April to check appeal records.