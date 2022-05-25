Two men to front court for alleged robbery

Ba Court. [File Photo]

Ba Police have arrested and charged two men alleged to have been involved in a series of robberies in the Ba area.

They have both been charged with two counts of aggravated burglary, five counts of theft, and two counts of burglary.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan says the two accused persons are from Navoli in Ba and are both in their 20’s.

The two are alleged to be involved in eight robbery cases recorded from the beginning of this month in Veisaru, Wailailai and Vuda Street.

It is alleged that they stole cash, jewellery, electronic items, liquor and personal belongings.

ACP Khan says investigators have recovered some items alleged to have been stolen, which include jewelry, phones and personal belongings.

The two will be produced in the Ba Magistrates’ Court today.