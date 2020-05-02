Two men remanded in custody

Two men, alleged to be involved in the fatal fire at Benau, Labasa last week have been remanded in police custody.

40-year-old Saimumu Dean and 19-year-old Suhar Farhad appeared at the Labasa Magistrate Court this morning.

The two are charged with one count each of arson, four counts each of murder, and one count each of attempted murder.

Police prosecutors objected to bail due to the seriousness of the offense and that the case is of national interest.

They add that tension is high in Benau and it is the interest of the two accused to remain in custody.

Prosecutors allege the two are also involved in two similar cases from the area which police are investigating.

Lawyer for the accused Ami Kholi argued that the men do not necessarily have to be remanded as there have been previous murder cases where the accused persons have been bailed.

Kholi also submitted that prosecutors have not provided any evidence to support their submission that tension is high at Benau, adding his clients will be residing elsewhere if granted bail.

The court denied bail and has transferred the case to the Labasa High Court for 12th May.























