Two men plead guilty for assaulting police officer

Two men who assaulted an on duty police officer in Tailevu earlier this week appeared in the Nausori Magistrates court today.

Ilivasi Tabua and Vetaia Roko are charged with one count each of failure to comply with orders, damaging property, criminal trespass and serious assault.

Tabua and Roko pleaded guilty to the charges.

Article continues after advertisement

The two have been remanded in custody and will be sentenced on Monday.

Meanwhile, the third suspect is admitted at the CWM Hospital while the investigation continues.