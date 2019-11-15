Home

Two in custody over alleged rape and sexual assault in Nadi

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
May 20, 2020 4:33 pm

Two men are currently in police custody for allegedly raping and sexually assaulting two women in Nadi.

Police confirm that the alleged incident took place last week in Namaka.

Its also understood that the suspects were operating a clinic in the same area.

