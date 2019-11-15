Two in custody over alleged rape and sexual assault in Nadi

Two men are currently in police custody for allegedly raping and sexually assaulting two women in Nadi.
Police confirm that the alleged incident took place last week in Namaka.
Its also understood that the suspects were operating a clinic in the same area.
