Two further remanded for alleged brawl

The Suva Magistrate Court has remanded the two men who were allegedly involved in the Raiwai brawl on Sunday.

Ilikimi Kurusiga and Tamani Dogoloa are charged with one count each of incite.

The Prosecution strongly objected to bail.

The Prosecution claims that tension is high between the two communities that were involved in the brawl.

It adds that a man remains admitted in hospital after being seriously injured in the alleged incident.

The Prosecution says a community was also threatened.

He also told the court that the police are yet to make more arrests, adding they have direct evidence against the two.

The Prosecution has also claimed in court that since the incident on Sunday, there have been two more similar brawls involving students from the McFarlane Public Rental Board flats and those from the Mead Road PRB flats.

He informed the court that the police are investigating the matter.

The prosecution alleges that on Sunday, a man from Nabua was partying with some youth from Raiwai when an argument started.

It says the man then returned to Nabua and brought the youth from the Mead Road PRB Housing, returned to Raiwai and this was when the brawl started.

The court was informed by the lawyer representing the accused that the police had kept the two in their custody for more than 48-hours.

The presiding magistrate says that the police cannot keep the law if they are breaking it.

She, however, says that she will remand the two for the safety of the community and to prevent any brawl this weekend.

She says she will hear evidence on Monday before deciding on the accused person’s bail.