Two front Nadi court for possession of illicit drugs

Two people who were charged with unlawful possession of illicit drugs appeared at the Nadi Magistrates Court.

26-year-old student Prajeet Singh and 21-year-old bartender Desiree Camaitovu have been charged with unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

It is alleged that Singh and Camaitovu on the 24th of February this year in Fantasy Island Nadi without lawful authority had their in their possession 18.2g of marijuana.

This was done through a raid by the Fiji Police Force.

Desiree Camaitovu has been bailed by the Nadi Court however Pranjeet Singh has been remanded.

The two will reappear on the 4th of March.