Two front court for robbing taxi driver

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
August 24, 2020 6:38 am

Two men alleged to have threatened and robbed a taxi driver in Nausori last week have been charged.

The two men in their 20s allegedly robbed the victim along the Duilomaloma Road.

The duo have been charged with one count of aggravated robbery each.

Article continues after advertisement

They will be produced at the Nausori Magistrates Court today.

 

