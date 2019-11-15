Two front court for robbing taxi driver

Two men alleged to have threatened and robbed a taxi driver in Nausori last week have been charged.
The two men in their 20s allegedly robbed the victim along the Duilomaloma Road.
The duo have been charged with one count of aggravated robbery each.
They will be produced at the Nausori Magistrates Court today.
