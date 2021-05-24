Two front court for alleged meth possession

Drug operations continue throughout the country in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 special operations.

Two men have been charged following raids by the Western Division Narcotics and K9 Units.

They were allegedly found with methamphetamine last week.

The first raid was conducted in Legalega, Nadi where a 49-year-old businessman was found with four clear plastic bags containing white crystals which later tested positive for methamphetamine.

The accused was charged with unlawful possession of illicit drugs and produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court.

The second raid was at Kulukuku Settlement, Sigatoka where a 37-year-old fisherman was found with four small clear plastic bags containing methamphetamine.

The accused was also charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs and produced at the Sigatoka Magistrates Court.