Two former police officers found guilty of robbery

Two former police officers from Sigatoka have been found guilty of aggravated robbery by the Suva High Court this afternoon.

Ronil Chand and Karim Begg were convicted of stealing $500 cash from a Chinese national after approaching him on Sigatoka Valley Road on March 24th, 2020.

The two also threatened to use force on the victim.

In delivering his judgment this afternoon, the High Court Judge stated he has found that the Prosecution has proven the case and pronounced the two guilty as charged with aggravated robbery.

The two continue to be on bail after their defense counsel informed the Judge that the two have not breached any conditions of their bail leading up to today.

The sentencing submission will be heard next Wednesday.