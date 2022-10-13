Two farms are mine: Prakash

Former FijiFirst MP, Vijendra Prakash in court today.

Former FijiFirst MP, Vijendra Prakash who is on trial for allegedly breaching the Parliamentary Remuneration Act has told the court that he is residing at two different farms in Naitasiri.

Prakash today testified that one of the farms located at Nabuni in Naluwai was bought after he retired as a Special Administrator for Suva and Lami.

He says the farm was for dairy and crops.

Prakash says he later realized he needed to expand so he bought another farm at Waidracia in Vunidawa, and this is where he spends most of his time, as it is important for farmers to be physically present at their farms.

Prakash told the court that he only moved to his family home in Lot 1 Omkar Road in Narere in 2020 before the first COVID lockdown was announced.

He also testified that he was advised by family members to move to Omkar Road home to assist in the supply of farming materials and also to have better access to health facilities as he suffers from severe thyroid.

Prakash is charged with one count each of false information to a public servant and obtaining financial advantage.

It is alleged that he gave false information about his residence to the former Secretary-General of Parliament while claiming parliamentary allowances.

He is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Waidracia, Vunidawa, Nabuni, Naluwai, Naitasiri, and allegedly obtained $33,670 between August 2019 and March 2020.

The trial continues at the Anti-Corruption High Court in Suva.