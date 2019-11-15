Two facing robbery charge further remanded

Two men from Suva facing robbery charges have been further remanded.

Semi Baleisuva and Jone Vunakula appeared before the Suva High Court.

Both face one count each of attempted aggravated robbery.

It is alleged that on December 26th last year, at Thompson Street Suva tried to rob a 57-year-old man.

Both the accused persons have waived their right to counsel and will represent themselves.

State has been granted 21 days to file information and disclosures.

The two have been advised to file a formal bail application.

The matter will be recalled on 24th February for a plea and bail hearing.