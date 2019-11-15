Two facing manslaughter charge further remanded

Two men charged with allegedly killing a 77-year-old man during a robbery in Sigatoka earlier this year appeared in the Suva High Court today.

Inoke Dokanavosa and Timoci Rasova are jointly charged with one count each of manslaughter, two counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and theft.

Dokanavosa is also charged with one count of rape.

It is alleged he raped a 60-year-old woman on the day of the alleged incident.

Dokanavosa and Rasova have pleaded not guilty to the charge of manslaughter.

However, Dokanavosa pleaded guilty to the offenses of rape, aggravated burglary, theft, and aggravated robberies while Rasova has pleaded not guilty to these charges.

Dokanavosa’s lawyer sought 14 days to file mitigation.

Rasova has made a bail application.

Both have been further remanded in custody.

The matter has been adjourned to the 9th of next month.