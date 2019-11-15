Two face court over alleged meth possession

Two men who were allegedly found with white substances confirmed to be methamphetamine have been charged.

They have both been charged with one count each of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

They will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today

The two aged 50 and 26 were arrested last Tuesday at Rifle Range in Vatuwaqa, Suva.

Officers from the Police Special Response Unit on foot patrol stopped the vehicle the two accused were travelling in and conducted a search where they found methamphetamine and cash.