Two charged with disobedience of lawful order bailed

Two men alleged to have allowed the gathering of more than 20 people have been granted bail by the Nausori Magistrates Court.

Fifty-nine-year-old Jese Mamanavesi the Turaga Ni Koro from Namena Village in Tailevu and Koroi Saqanaivalu also of the same village appeared in Court today charged with alleged disobedience of lawful order.

The two allegedly allowed the gathering at Saqanaivalu’s residence on Monday night.

Article continues after advertisement

The case has been adjourned until April 9th.