Two charged with alleged assault to front court

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
August 26, 2020 6:38 am
A woman and a man will be produced in the Nasinu Magistrates Court charged with allegedly assaulting and obstructing two police officers who were attending to a report of a fight on Sunday.

The alleged incident occurred at Maravu Settlement, Valelevu.

The man is alleged to have assaulted one officer while the woman is alleged to have damaged police property after hitting the Police vehicle.

The first accused aged 34 years has been charged with one count of serious assault while the 31-year-old woman has been charged with one count of disorderly conduct and one count of damaging property.

