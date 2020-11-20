Two charged over alleged land scam

A former Ministry of Housing employee has been charged in relation to seven cases of alleged corruption relating to the Millennium Development land scam.

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption confirms a Justice of Peace has also been charged.

Valami Koro is charged with one count each of Conspiracy to Defraud – Obtaining a Gain, General Dishonesty –Obtaining a Gain, four counts of Falsification of Documents and three (3) counts of Soliciting and Accepting an Advantage.

Article continues after advertisement

It is alleged that while working as an Assistant Technical Officer with the Ministry, he falsified and issued letters approving the construction of homes to seven different people without the consent or authority of the Permanent Secretary.

FICAC alleges Koro did this in order to obtain money from them.

Justice of Peace Joseph Percy Traill has been charged with one count each of Conspiracy to Defraud – Obtaining a Gain and General Dishonesty – Obtaining a Gain.

He is alleged to have work with Koro to show a vacant piece of land at Millennium Development along with the fake approval letter in order to obtain money from an individual between June and July this year.

They were brought to the Nausori Magistrates Court on 30th October and released on bail with strict conditions.

The matter is adjourned to 20 November 2020.