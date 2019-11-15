Home

Two charged over alleged burglary

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
September 21, 2020 7:20 am

Two youths aged 18 and 19 have been charged with one count each of aggravated burglary.

It is alleged the two forcefully entered the home of a police officer who was away in Vanua Levu and stole assorted items.

The incident happened in Newtown, Nasinu on Saturday.

They will appear in the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.

 

