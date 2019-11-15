Two charged over alleged burglary

Two youths aged 18 and 19 have been charged with one count each of aggravated burglary.
It is alleged the two forcefully entered the home of a police officer who was away in Vanua Levu and stole assorted items.
The incident happened in Newtown, Nasinu on Saturday.
They will appear in the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.
