Two charged for corruption-related offences

[Photo Supplied]

A senior accountant with the Ministry of Education based at the Transport Assistance Unit and a transport provider appeared at the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday for corruption-related offences.

Ivamere Lagilagi Driu and Surend Kumar have each been charged with one count of bribery by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

It is alleged that on October 15, 2019, Kumar offered an advantage to Driu on account of her performing any act in her capacity as a Senior Accountant.

Surend Kumar. [Photo Supplied]

Driu allegedly accepted the advantage from Kumar which is a Toyota Crown Vehicle.

The two accused have each been granted a non-cash bail bond of $1000 for and ordered not to re-offend whilst on bail.

They have also been informed not to interfere with prosecution witnesses and not to change their residential address without informing the court.

A stop departure order has also been issued against the two.

The matter has been adjourned to December 15, 2022 for second phase disclosures to be filed.