Two charged for assaulting policeman

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
May 7, 2020 9:50 am
Two charged for assaulting policeman. [File Photo]

The two men alleged to have assaulted a police officer on duty in Tailevu earlier this week have been charged.

They face one count each of failure to comply with orders, damaging property, resisting arrest, criminal trespass and serious assault.

The two accused persons will be appearing in the Nausori Magistrate Court later today.

The third suspect is admitted at the CWM Hospital while investigation continues.

 










