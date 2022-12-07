Two charged for alleged robbery

Two men will appear in the Lautoka Magistrates Court today for an alleged case of robbery.

Police say it’s alleged the men were involved in a robbery at a service station in Lautoka.

The men, a 45-year-old from Simla and a 26-year-old from Kaleli Settlement, have been charged with one count of aggravated robbery.

The Divisional West Task Force has also arrested a 48-year-old man for his alleged involvement in the same matter.

Police confirm that the stolen items have been recovered.