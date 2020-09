Two charged for aggravated robbery

Two men alleged to have been involved in an aggravated robbery case have been charged.

It is alleged the two had threatened and robbed two elderly sisters in Sabeto, Nadi over the weekend.

One of the accused was arrested in Sigatoka while the other was arrested in Lautoka.

Police say both have been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

They will appear in the Nadi Magistrates Court this afternoon.