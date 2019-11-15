Two arrested for alleged aggravated robbery

Two men who allegedly threatened and robbed a female student in Samabula, Suva on Tuesday have been charged.

Police confirm both accused aged 21 and 18, have been charged with one count each of aggravated robbery and will be produced in the Suva Magistrate Court tomorrow.

The two allegedly assaulted the victim as she was heading home and stole assorted items including a mobile phone and cash, before fleeing in a car.

Police say information from eyewitnesses led to their arrest and the two were taken into custody at the Samabula Police Station.

Investigators have also acknowledged the support of those who provided information which resulted in the quick arrest.