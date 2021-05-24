Tuiteci fails to deactivate Facebook

Former military officer Seremaia Tuiteci who failed to deactivate his Facebook account as per the Magistrate’s court order will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.

The 64-year-old is charged with two counts of breach of bail for allegedly failing to sign in at the Valelevu Police Station and failing to deactivate his Facebook account.

On the 25th of July this year, Tuiteci was produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court for the offense of Malicious Act.

Article continues after advertisement

He had allegedly condemned the reality of COVID-19 through his Facebook page with the intent to create alarm and public anxiety.

He was granted bail with conditions to sign in at Valelevu Station on every Friday’s between 8am to 5pm.

He was also issued with a court order to deactivate his social media account.

Tuiteci has also shown interest in setting up a party to contest the 2022 General Election.