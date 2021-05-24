Truck driver further remanded, bail denied

A truck driver alleged to have run over 16-year-old George Brown in Nakasi, Nausori last week has been further remanded in custody.

His bail was refused by the Nasinu Magistrates court.

33-year-old Rodrick Rajnesh Chand is charged with one count of murder.

Article continues after advertisement

Brown’s body was found in a pool of blood along a driveway beside JP Maharaj Road, just meters away from his home.

It is alleged that the accused hit Brown while reversing his truck.



[33-year-old Rodrick Rajnesh Chand]

Brown was believed to have been sitting along the driveway when the incident happened.

The Nasinu Magistrate in his ruling said the applicant through his counsel is willing to abide by strict bail conditions, has suitable sureties and will appear on all court dates.

He had also submitted that murder is not a proper charge and proper charge should be dangerous driving occasioning death.

However, the Prosecution objected to bail saying the charge is serious.

The Magistrate said the State has the right to amend the charge at a later date.

He also said the applicant has failed to provide the court with his fixed address and names of his sureties and refused bail.

The matter will now be called in the Suva High court next Friday.