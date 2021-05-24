Home

Court

Truck driver facing murder charges granted bail

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 31, 2021 11:34 am
Rodrick Rajnesh Chand is charged with one count of murder

A truck driver alleged to have run over 16-year-old George Brown in Nakasi, Nausori earlier this month has been granted bail by the Suva High Court.

33-year-old Rodrick Rajnesh Chand is charged with one count of murder.

It is alleged that Chand hit Brown while reversing his truck along JP Maharaj Road in Nakasi on the 16th of this month.

Brown’s body was found in a pool of blood along a driveway just meters away from his home.

Brown was believed to have been sitting on the driveway when the incident happened.

The prosecution did not object to bail but asked for strict bail conditions.

Chand has been released on a $1000 cash bail and a bail bond for the same sum with sureties.

He has been ordered not to interfere with the witnesses and not to obtain any travel documents.

The Suva High Court has also issued a stop departure against him.

The prosecution said there was a pending investigation and asked for 21 days to file information and disclosures as he needed to review the evidence.

The accused was not produced in court this morning when the matter was called.

The matter has been adjourned to January 21st.

