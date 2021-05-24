Trial date set for stepfather on rape charges

The trial of a man alleged to have raped and impregnated his step-daughter will commence in late June in the Suva High Court.

The man is charged with two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The alleged incident took place between 2018 and 2019 in Suva.

The court heard that the step-daughter was under the age of 13 at the time of the alleged incident.

It’s also been revealed that a child born from the alleged incident was given up for adoption.

Legal Aid assisted in the adoption of the baby, and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution will be writing to Legal Aid to assist in locating the child.

This is to obtain the details of the child’s DNA to be used in the case.

However, the trial will still proceed with or without the DNA evidence on June 30th.

The accused bail has also been extended.