Court

Trial date set for SODELPA MPs

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
April 11, 2022 10:44 am
Peceli Vosanibola and Salote Radrodro [File Image]

The counsel representing two Social Democratic Liberal Party MP’s who are facing corruption-related charges today informed the court that he is yet to inform the prosecution of his position.

MP’s Peceli Vosanibola and Salote Radrodro appeared in the Suva High Court this morning.

Vosanibola and Radrodro are charged with giving false information to a public servant and obtaining financial advantage along with three other SODELPA MP’s and a former Government MP.

Article continues after advertisement

It is alleged they obtained a combined $186,000 in parliamentary allowances that they were not entitled to.

The duo’s counsel, Simi Valenitabua says he is yet to formally inform the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption about the defence’s stance.

However, Valenitabua says they are not objecting to any of the documents that will be used by FICAC during the trial.

The court has given time to both parties to sort out the pre-trial issues before the trial begins.

Vosanibola’s trial will begin on April 19th while Radrodro’s trial is set to be called on June 17th.

 

