Trial date set for man facing attempted murder charge

A man who allegedly attempted to murder his partner more than a year ago will stand trial in June.
22-year-old Ravin Prasad is charged with one count of attempted murder.
It is alleged that in November Prasad attempted to murder his 30-year-old de facto partner in Nasinu.
Prasad’s one week trial will begin from the 14th of June.
The matter has been adjourned for a pre-trial conference on 22nd April.
