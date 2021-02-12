Home

Trial date set for man facing attempted murder charge

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 18, 2021 4:35 pm

A man who allegedly attempted to murder his partner more than a year ago will stand trial in June.

22-year-old Ravin Prasad is charged with one count of attempted murder.

It is alleged that in November Prasad attempted to murder his 30-year-old de facto partner in Nasinu.

Prasad’s one week trial will begin from the 14th of June.

The matter has been adjourned for a pre-trial conference on 22nd April.

