Trial date set for man facing attempted murder charge

A man who allegedly attempted to murder his partner more than a year ago will stand trial in June.

22-year-old Ravin Prasad is charged with one count of attempted murder.

It is alleged that in November Prasad attempted to murder his 30-year-old de facto partner in Nasinu.

Prasad’s one week trial will begin from the 14th of June.

The matter has been adjourned for a pre-trial conference on 22nd April.