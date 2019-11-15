Trial date set for man charged with arson

The trial date has been set for a 33-year-old man from Nasinu who allegedly set a house on fire in Nadawa, Nasinu earlier this year.

Praneel Alvin Singh is charged with one count of arson and two counts of attempted murder.

It is alleged that on June 5th, Singh intentionally started a fire in his flat at Lumi Road in Nadawa in an attempt to harm himself and his children.

He was at home with his two children aged 10 and one and a half years when the fire broke out.

The state informed the court that they will rely on the charge statement.

The two-week trial will commence from 7th of June next year.

The matter has been adjourned to 12th April for a pre-trial conference.