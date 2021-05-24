Trial date set for former Government MP

Former Government MP Vijendra Prakash will stand trial in June 2022.

Prakash is charged with one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining financial advantage.

It is alleged that between August 2019 and March 2020 he obtained $33,670 from the acting Secretary-General to Parliament as allowances.

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption alleges that Prakash lied to the Parliament Secretariat about his residential address to obtain travel and accommodation allowance.

It is alleged that he listed his address as Waidradra in Naitasiri whereas he actually lives in Omkar Road, Narere.

His trial will be heard from 20th June to 1st of July.

The matter has been adjourned to 12th May.