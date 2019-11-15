Trial date set for former FHL Chief

The State in the case against former Fijian Holdings Ltd Group Chief Executive Nouzab Fareed has today submitted their proposed admitted facts.

Fareed is charged with three counts of indecent assault.

It is alleged that he committed the offenses against two female employees of the FHL Group.

The matter was called this morning for a pre-trial conference with Fareed’s presence excused.

The court was also told that the first prosecution witness is still stuck in South Korea and is checking on the availability of airplanes to return to the country.

Chief Magistrates Usaia Ratuvili has also excused Fareed’s presence on the next mention date which is the 8th of next month.

Fareed’s bail has also been extended and the trial has been set for the 1st of December.