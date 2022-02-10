Trial date set for Corrections officers

Eight Corrections officers who allegedly assaulted Seremaia Naidole Momo three years ago will go on trial in September.

Josefa Satini, Joji Ragamate, Waisea Sadranu, Nemani Vasuvulagi, Isei Rakaso, Josefa Boletakibureta, Pita Raikoso and Apisai Naqamu are charged with one count each of act with intent to cause grievous harm.

It is alleged that on 20th February 2019 these officers unlawfully caused grievous harm to Seremaia Momo by continuously punching him several times inside the Chief Operations Office at the Naboro Minimum Corrections Centre.

Rakaso, Raikoso and Boletakibureta are charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Rakaso is additionally charged with one count of complicity in the suicide of another.

It is alleged that on 20th of February 2019, Rakaso willfully procured the suicide of Seremaia Momo by telling him to kill himself with a plastic wire inside the Solitary Block at the Naboro Minimum Corrections Centre.

Prosecution will be calling 15 witnesses who are all inmates serving substantial sentences at the Naboro facility.

They will use photographs supplied by police as evidence and have asked the court if they could go back and gather more photos.

The lawyer for the accused informed the court there are five witnesses as alibis.

The case will be called again for mention on May 18th while the trial proper will run from September 26th to October 6th.