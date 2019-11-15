Court
Trial date set for Congo national
October 10, 2020 7:43 am
Kiala Henri Lusaka.
The trial date has been set for 39-year-old Congo national, Kiala Henri Lusaka who allegedly killed his Australian wife last year.
Lusaka is charged with one count of murder for allegedly killing his 44-year-old wife Jennifer Anne Downes, an Australian national.
The alleged incident occurred on July 23rd, 2019, at their rented home in Service Street, Suva.
Article continues after advertisement
Downes was a logistics officer for the UN World Food Program in the Pacific.
The two-week trial will commence from the 12th of April next year.
The matter has been adjourned to 25th January for pretrial conference.
Sponsored Links