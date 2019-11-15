Trial date set for Congo national

The trial date has been set for 39-year-old Congo national, Kiala Henri Lusaka who allegedly killed his Australian wife last year.

Lusaka is charged with one count of murder for allegedly killing his 44-year-old wife Jennifer Anne Downes, an Australian national.

The alleged incident occurred on July 23rd, 2019, at their rented home in Service Street, Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

Downes was a logistics officer for the UN World Food Program in the Pacific.

The two-week trial will commence from the 12th of April next year.

The matter has been adjourned to 25th January for pretrial conference.