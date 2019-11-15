Trial date set for Canadian national on drug charges

The trial date has been set for Canadian national Joshua Aziz Rahman facing drug related charges.

Rahman is charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

It is alleged that he had in his possession, 39 bars of a white substance weighing 39.5 kilograms with an estimated street value of $31m.

The bars were allegedly recovered in February last year when police raided Rahman’s home in Caubati, Nasinu, and later tested positive for cocaine.

Rahman appeared in the Suva High court this morning.

The state informed the court that they will rely on the caution interview statement and eight witnesses.

The two week trial will start from 22nd March next year.

The matter has been adjourned to 1st of March for pretrial conference.