Trial date set for alleged rapist pastor

Ten witnesses will be taking the stand in the case against a pastor alleged to have raped members of his congregation.

Waisake Tulavu who is facing four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault charges was produced in the Suva High Court this morning.

Its alleged Tulavu raped three church members aged 22, 29, and 32 in Nasinu in 2018.

The state told the Court that a pastor and an investigating officer will be amongst the witnesses.

Both the defense and prosecution indicated they are ready for the trial.

The prosecution says they will argue that the defense is in total denial of charges.

The defense has stated they will argue that everything was fabricated by the victims.

The trial will begin on October 5th.