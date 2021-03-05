Trial date set for alleged rape case

The trial of a man alleged to have raped his cousin will begin in the Suva High Court in June.

The alleged incident took place in Tacirua, Nasinu in March last year.

The victim was 18-years-old at the time of the alleged incident.

Article continues after advertisement

The state will be providing three witnesses while the defense will be bringing two witnesses.

The 24-year-old accused is on bail.

The one week trial will begin on June 21st.