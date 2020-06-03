Trial date set for alleged Nausori Highlands murder

The Lautoka High Court has set the trial date for Muhammed Raheesh Isoof from January 25th to February 5th 2021.

The accused is charged with five counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Isoof’s case was called at the Lautoka High Court today.

It is alleged that between the 25th and 26th August 2019 Muhammed Raheesh Isoof murdered three adults and two children and attempted to murder an 11-month old infant by abandoning her at Nausori Highlands, Nadi.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution says the accused has been further remanded.

The case has been adjourned to June 3rd, 2020.