Trial date set for alleged escapees

The trial date has been set for two serving prisoners who allegedly escaped from the Naboro Maximum Security Corrections Complex.

Mesulame Waqabaca and Solomoni Qurai are jointly charged with damaging property and escaping from lawful custody.

Waqabaca and Qurai along with five others allegedly escaped from the Naboro facility in the early hours of 24th December 2019.

Both are serving time for murder.

Qurai and one other had also escaped from prison in 2012 and were involved in a theft at the BSP Samabula Branch where $70,000 was stolen.

The prosecution will be producing 2 witnesses during the three-day trial.

Qurai had stated in court that he is still trying to engage a lawyer from Legal Aid.

The trial will begin on the 12th of July.