Trial date set for alleged baby murderer

A trial date has been set for 26-year-old Tevita Kunawave who allegedly caused the death of his four-month-old baby last year.

Kunawave appeared in the Suva High Court this morning facing one count of murder.

It is alleged that on 22nd October last year, Kunawave threw a concrete block at his wife which instead hit his daughter resulting in her death.

Article continues after advertisement

The state will be producing 13 witnesses which will also include the pathologist.

The trial begins on the 3rd of November and will last two weeks.