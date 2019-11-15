Home

Trial date set for alleged baby murderer

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
September 16, 2020 10:41 am
Tevita Kunawave

A trial date has been set for 26-year-old Tevita Kunawave who allegedly caused the death of his four-month-old baby last year.

Kunawave appeared in the Suva High Court this morning facing one count of murder.

It is alleged that on 22nd October last year, Kunawave threw a concrete block at his wife which instead hit his daughter resulting in her death.

The state will be producing 13 witnesses which will also include the pathologist.

The trial begins on the 3rd of November and will last two weeks.

 

