Trial date for Raiwalui set for next month

The Suva High Court has set the trial date for alleged murderer Rusiate Raiwalui.

Raiwalui appeared in court today charged with the murder of a New Zealand national Ashkan Farsani which is alleged to have happened on May 8th last year.

Farsani was a businessman from Auckland who was involved in taro export.

Article continues after advertisement

He was dropped off in a Silver Prius near the CWM Hospital Accident and Emergency ward, however, attempts to revive him were futile.

In court today, the prosecution said they are yet to issue another summon to the defendant as there is an additional charge whereby Raiwalui is alleged to have been found with illicit drugs following his arrest.

The prosecution says they do not have a witness for the case of murder and will be heavily relying on the caution interview.

The prosecution also told the court they weren’t ready for the trial, however, the judge has set a pre-trial date for the 17th of next month but has decided that the trial will begin from the 27th of July.