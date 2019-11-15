Court
Trial date fixed for murder accused
February 5, 2020 12:25 pm
The trial of a 21-year-old man charged with alleged murder will begin on the 17th of this month.
Saula Temo is alleged to have murdered a tertiary student at the Suva Foreshore in May 2018.
It is alleged that Temo hit 23-year-old Akuila Salavuki with a piece of timber causing his death.
The next day, two men found the deceased lying in a pool of blood and Temo was arrested after weeks of investigation.
The trial is expected to last two weeks.