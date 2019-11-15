Trial date fixed for murder accused

The trial of a 22-year-old charged with one count of murder has been set for January 18, 2021.

Sailosi Naivalurua is alleged to have struck a 40-year-old with a cane knife several times following a heated argument on 21st of April this year.

As a result, the victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Oceania Hospital in Suva where he later died.

The State prosecutor told the court that they will be calling four witnesses which include an investigating officer and three doctors.

Certain documents such as the video recording of the caution interview, photographic booklet, crime scene video, and sketch plan of the crime scene were agreed to by both the state and the defence.

The state prosecutor also highlighted in court that the issue for the trial is the intention and acquisition.

The matter will be called for a final pre-trial conference on December 12.

Bail has been further extended for Naivalurua.