Trial begins for alleged Suva Foreshore murder

The trial of a man charged in relation to the death of 23-year-old Akuila Salavuki began in the Suva High Court this morning.

Saula Temo is alleged to have murdered Salavuki who was a tertiary student.

The alleged incident happened at the Suva Foreshore in May 2018.

It is alleged that Temo hit Salavuki with a piece of timber causing his death.

After the summary of facts was read to Temo and he pleaded not guilty to the charge of one count of murder.

The first witness, a crime officer at the Totogo Police Station stated in Court that Temo was arrested from the Suva Remand Centre on the 28th of August in 2018 where he was in remand for a separate case.

The witness says all proper procedures were followed when interviewing Temo and he was also taken to the Doctor for medical check-up.

The witness also stated that Temo refused to engage a legal counsel at that time.

Meanwhile Temo’s lawyer told the court that his client submitted to committing the crime because he was assaulted prior to the interview.

When asked for evidence by the Judge, the Legal Aid lawyer said he has no evidence to prove the claim.

The trial is continuing in the High Court of Suva.