Trader imprisoned in landmark FCCC case

The owner of Star Agencies has been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment for breaches of the FCCC Act 2010.

The owner was taken to court by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

The court heard Star Agencies had knowingly misled a customer and accepted payment of over $4, 000 for consulting services and the provision of a work visa to Australia which she knew she was neither licensed nor authorised to provide.

FCCC chief executive Joel Abharama says this is a landmark case as it is the first time that someone charged under the FCCC Act has been imprisoned upon conviction.

Abraham says while the FCCC has a collaborative approach with businesses to ensure they are complying with the rules, in this instance the accused knowingly acted quite unethically.

He stressed there is zero tolerance against those seeking to mislead and cheat Fijian consumers out of their hard-earned money, especially during these trying times.

The Court decided not to suspend the sentence in light of its severity and in the interest of justice.

The three charges involved section 88, section 77 and section 75 of the FCCC Act.