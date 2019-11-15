TLTB Senior Estate Officer, Legal Officer and Businessman Charged

Two employees of the iTaukei Land Trust Board and a businessman were produced in the Labasa Magistrates Court today for alleged bribery.

TLTB Senior Estate Officer Nemani Tamani is charged with four counts of bribery.

It is alleged that he asked for $16,000 and accepted $16,500 as bribes from his co-accused on two occasions between October and November 2019, whilst serving as the Acting Regional Manager North for TLTB.

TLTB Legal Officer Kelepi Ratule was also charged with four counts of bribery for allegedly asking for advantages amounting to $3,200 and accepting $2,850.00 in bribes between November 2019 and January this year.

Businessman Varun Anand faces four counts of bribery for allegedly offering these advantages to the public servants to influence the performance of their duties in their capacity as public servants.

FICAC Senior State Counsel informed the Court that first phase disclosures were served.

The trio has been released on bail and has been ordered not to interfere with prosecution witnesses, to surrender their travel documents, and to report to the FICAC office in Labasa once a month.

The matter has been adjourned to 15th February next year.