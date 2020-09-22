TLTB employee and farmer deny charges

A public servant and farmer entered their pleas to corruption-related charges in the Nadi Magistrates Court yesterday.

i-Taukei Land Trust Board Assistant Estate Officer, Solomone Keteravu and Jason Zhong both denied the bribery charges.

The duo was charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption in July.

Article continues after advertisement

It was alleged that an advantage of $300 was accepted by the TLTB Officer from Zhong to perform any act in his capacity as a public servant.

The matter was adjourned to 22 September 2020.