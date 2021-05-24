Tik-toker breaches bail conditions

A tik-toker who allegedly bullied two victims on social media last year is back in remand on a new charge.

61-year-old-woman Anis Khatoon Gwaizda also known as Nazmeen on social media platform Tik Tok is alleged to have breached her bail conditions.

She was produced on the new charge in the Nadi Magistrates Court and was remanded in custody overnight.

Article continues after advertisement

Gwaizda will reappear in court today.

In the initial matter, she is charged with two counts of causing harm by posting electronic communication under the Online Safety Act.

It’s alleged that between 1st June 2021 and 1st January 2022 the accused posted electronic communication with the intention of causing harm to two victims.

She was released in strict bail conditions during the first court appearance.

The matter will be called in the Nadi Magistrates Court today.