Three years and 11 months for attempted aggravated robbery

A 24-year-old man who assaulted and robbed a taxi driver in Lautoka last year has been sentenced to three years and 11 months by the Lautoka High court.

Waisea Nawasoni and another stopped the taxi driver along Narara Parade in Lautoka just before midnight and asked him to take them to Tagimocia road.

The 40-year-old taxi driver then asked them about their drop-off location to which the two told him to keep driving.

The court heard that when they reached Maravu street they asked the taxi driver to stop.

Nawasoni and the other person got off the taxi and started talking.

They got back into the taxi and Nawasoni locked the taxi driver’s hand while the second accused repeatedly punched the driver on his face.

The taxi driver managed to free his hands, he pulled the gear and then pressed the speed which caused them to crash.

Nawasoni pleaded guilty to one count of attempted aggravated robbery.

His non-parole will be two years and nine months.